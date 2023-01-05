Mrs. Reba Hinesley Hannah, age 101, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was born May 26, 1921, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Henry Quillan Hinesley and Alice Nixon Hinesley.
Mrs. Reba was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In her younger years, she worked as a seamstress at Sewell’s Manufacturing. She enjoyed quilting, camping, playing games, and completing word searches. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, R.F. Hannah; daughter, Marie Smith; granddaughter, Samantha Farmer; sisters, Christine Upchurch, Opal Davis, Audrey Morad, and Ruby Hannah; and brothers, Willie Dean Hinesley, and Elmer Hinesley.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Homer Hannah, Bobby & Joann Hannah, Sandra Dickerson, Donney & Jean Hannah, and Lorraine & Raymond Clough; grandchildren, Rebecca Walker, Donna Hannah, Kristie Smith, Kimberly King, Robby Smith, Elizabeth Smith, Steven Smith, Chad Dickerson, William Hannah, Thomas Hannah, Stuart Clough, and Gwendolyn Bobo; 19 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. from Salem Baptist Church with Chaplain Jason Hatchett officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with the following grandsons serving as pallbearers: Robby Smith, Stuart Clough, Steven Smith, Chad Dickerson, William Hannah, and Thomas Hannah.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
