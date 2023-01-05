Reba Hinesley Hannah

Mrs. Reba Hinesley Hannah, age 101, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was born May 26, 1921, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Henry Quillan Hinesley and Alice Nixon Hinesley.

Mrs. Reba was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In her younger years, she worked as a seamstress at Sewell’s Manufacturing. She enjoyed quilting, camping, playing games, and completing word searches. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church.

