I spent the last five days blissfully cocooned in the bubble of a Disney cruise. It was the first time I’ve ever been on a cruise. My daughter and I went together. My husband stayed home with the dog. We had a total girls’ trip filled with scrumptious gourmet food, impeccable service, and amazing entertainment. We even enjoyed a thrill ride, the Aquaduck, an enclosed water slide that goes around the top deck of the ship. It’s everything Disney without the crowds or the sweltering Florida heat.
Coming back to land, we heard the news of the terrible happenings last weekend in Buffalo, New York and Laguna Woods, California. Opposite sides of the country, two different communities, two very different alleged perpetrators, yet an all too familiar narrative of hate, gun violence, domestic terrorism, and families and communities in shock and grief. I really wanted to go back to the bubble.
I texted a friend because people need to hear that we are with them. She said that sometimes she just has to turn off the news. I totally understand. The media highlight the worst of things going on in our world. They rarely tell the stories of the good that so many people are also doing. Bad news sells. Good news falls on deaf ears. The shooter in Buffalo live streamed the attack. The video is still circulating on the Internet despite attempts to take it down. In my Disney cruise bubble, I had no internet, just the cruise app to help me plan my fun-filled day.
Much as I would like it, I can’t live in a Disney bubble. I can’t wish upon a star and make all the bad go away. I can’t whistle a happy tune or ask for a fairy godmother or wait for a handsome prince to make all my dreams come true. Real life intrudes and demands that I come down to earth. Mary Poppins may go where the wind blows, but this mother’s heart mourns with those who are childless or traumatized by a brush with death. As the son of Ruth Whitfield said, “"We’re not just hurting, we’re angry, we’re mad, this shouldn’t have happened.” He asked through tears, “What are we supposed to do with all of this anger, with all of this pain?"
There is no bubble for the Whitfield family or for the other families whose lives have been irrevocably changed. There is no bubble for the families of the million plus Americans who have died from Covid over the last two years. This week the harsh reality of our world is upon us, and even Mickey Mouse can’t make it better.
We need to make a change. Too many of us live in a bubble of our privilege and comfort. The bad news barely penetrates our day-to-day reality. We just turn it off. We can no longer afford to live in a bubble of privilege and comfort, ignoring the hate and racism that fuel the violence that keeps happening. What if instead of staying in our protective bubble we expanded our protection to those who are most vulnerable? What if we stepped outside our bubble and stood with those in pain and listened to their stories and helped change things? We don’t need a Disney bubble to make things better. We just need a bubble that fosters compassion, love, grace, and forgiveness and includes excellent mental health resources and a little more seeking of common ground around the things that divide us.
Even in the Disney bubble the world’s pain was present. I looked at the man checking me in for dinner. His name tag said he was from Ukraine. I told him I was praying for his country. He gave me a small smile. It wasn’t much, but I just wanted him to know that I cared. Something greater than even the best Disney experience connected us in that moment, our shared humanity, a suffering that should not be happening. What do we do with our pain and anger? We carry them with and for each other. We carry them together.
