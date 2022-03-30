Ready to make the move to a healthier lifestyle?
Tanner Health System’s Get Healthy, Live Well program and the West Georgia Track Club can help — no matter your fitness level — with "Move It Mondays."
The next session of "Move It Mondays" will kick off with a meet-and-greet on April 4 at 6 p.m. on the Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton walking trail, where the coaches will provide an overview of the program.
The walking trail is across from the hospital’s Clinic Avenue Parking Deck on Ambulance Drive, next to the emergency department.
This eight-week course will help walkers become runners by adding distance and increasing pace over the course of the program.
“The West Georgia Track Club is excited to partner with Tanner to help members of our community improve their health and learn the skills needed for a 5K,” said WGTC president Terie Smith-Phillips.
Not only there experienced runners on hand to offer guidance, but participants will develop relationships with others in the group who are striving for success too. The program can help even the most casual walker pick up the skills and improve their fitness to run a 5K.
“Joining Move It Mondays is a great way to stay active no matter your fitness level,” said Kim Rowell, health and exercise coach at Get Healthy, Live Well. “All you need is a good attitude, a willingness to have fun and a pair of running shoes. The West Georgia Track Club has been a trusted partner for years, and we’re grateful to them.”
To register for "Move It Mondays," visit tanner.org/moveit. For more information, contact westgeorgiatrackclub@gmail.com.
The program, offered at no cost to participants, is part of Get Healthy, Live Well’s efforts to promote a healthy lifestyle and prevent chronic disease for residents in west Georgia.
