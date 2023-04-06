This Holy Week, I’m reading through the Gospel accounts of Jesus’ last days. I appreciate the discipline of living deeply in these stories. I try to read them slowly, imagining the people, the scenes of the upper room, the garden of Gethsemane, the trial, and the cross. I put myself in Peter’s place. Would I be afraid and deny Jesus? Isn’t there a little Judas in all of us? I’d like to think I would have been with the women who stood at the cross, silent, their hearts breaking. I’ve always wondered about the centurion who saw the truth in the broken and bruised man hanging on the cross, “Truly, this man was God’s Son!”

There are so many characters in the story. There are major villains like Judas, Pilate, and Caiaphas. There are also people who have just one small part to play in the drama, each advancing the action of the story. An unnamed woman anoints Jesus with costly ointment. The disciples meet a man carrying a water jar who takes them to the house where they will observe Passover. Simon of Cyrene is enlisted to carry the cross. A servant-girl recognizes Peter around the fire and starts him down the road of denial. And then, there is Barabbas. Without Barabbas, the insurrectionist and murderer, whose release the crowd demands, would Jesus have been spared?

