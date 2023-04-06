This Holy Week, I’m reading through the Gospel accounts of Jesus’ last days. I appreciate the discipline of living deeply in these stories. I try to read them slowly, imagining the people, the scenes of the upper room, the garden of Gethsemane, the trial, and the cross. I put myself in Peter’s place. Would I be afraid and deny Jesus? Isn’t there a little Judas in all of us? I’d like to think I would have been with the women who stood at the cross, silent, their hearts breaking. I’ve always wondered about the centurion who saw the truth in the broken and bruised man hanging on the cross, “Truly, this man was God’s Son!”
There are so many characters in the story. There are major villains like Judas, Pilate, and Caiaphas. There are also people who have just one small part to play in the drama, each advancing the action of the story. An unnamed woman anoints Jesus with costly ointment. The disciples meet a man carrying a water jar who takes them to the house where they will observe Passover. Simon of Cyrene is enlisted to carry the cross. A servant-girl recognizes Peter around the fire and starts him down the road of denial. And then, there is Barabbas. Without Barabbas, the insurrectionist and murderer, whose release the crowd demands, would Jesus have been spared?
Four different stories, with details and timelines that don’t all align, make the truth of Jesus’ last days a challenge to fully comprehend. We can try to simplify it and just quote John 3:16. Nothing wrong with that, but this story demands a deeper reading, a more intentional and prayerful engagement. This is a story filled with political intrigue, violence, anger, betrayal, fear, and despair. How is it that such a dark story leads to salvation for those who believe?
Good Friday is a day to sit in the mess of these stories, to stand before the cross in all its horror and pain, to meditate on the self-emptying sacrifice of God, whose love in some mysterious way redeems all of creation. It’s also a day to bring the mess of our lives and the world to the cross, to look upon the suffering Christ as the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world. We are tempted to look away, but faith compels us to hold our gaze steady before the cross.
The great hymn “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross” reminds us to look to the cross. I love the third verse: “See, from his head, his hands, his feet, sorrow and love flow mingled down. Did e’er such love and sorrow meet, or thorns compose so rich a crown.” The mystery of Good Friday cannot be explained even by the most erudite theologians and preachers. It makes no sense. There is no explaining why Jesus had to die or what God was really doing in the Crucifixion. Believe me, I’ve tried. And every time, I fall short, throw up my hands, and stare into the mystery of a God who dies on a cross.
These stories keep me honest. They keep me asking questions. They keep me faithful because of everything I don’t know. Faith is about living into the unknown, trusting that the journey is the right path and being okay with not knowing. I can’t prove that any of these stories are historical fact; nor do I want to do that. But ask me if I believe in the Resurrection, and I will tell you that I believe in it so much that it is the lens by which I view the world. I read these stories again and again because they create a world that is true and life-giving. When I stand before the cross on Good Friday, I know how it ends. Between Friday and Sunday, I may have my doubts, I may be tempted to run away, I may forget everything Jesus said. But on
Sunday, I start all over again in the hope that this time, I’ll be faithful till the end. This time, I’ll really believe and live my life with all the grace that is given to me to live. On Sunday, the tomb is empty, and I believe again in the resurrection of the body and the life everlasting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.