When we moved to Bowdon almost four years ago now — my, how time flies when you are an “older” person — several things popped up in my aging memory banks about this place from many associations I have had here, all of them pleasant recollections.
One such memory has to do with Christmas, and I think of it in the throes of hot, rainy, stormy late summer because something is afoot here in our delightful little burg that will make old Saint Nick a jolly fellow.
That memory is of traveling through Bowdon from Carrollton when just a boy to see relatives in Trickem Valley, a verdant valley vista just west of Ranburne on the way to Heflin, where I was born.
At Christmas time on those little journeys I have a memory of Main Street (College Street) being lined with lights of many colors strung from one utility pole to the next. For some reason, it seems those lights were the size of ordinary 100-watt household light bulbs, not the small ones, but maybe I am wrong about that, or they just appeared that big in their grandeur.
Anyway there were many lights of many colors celebrating the Christmas spirit and, to a young feller, they were a sight to behold!
That memory is being rekindled this year, some 60 years later, in grand array with a project now underway that will once again light up downtown Bowdon for the Christmas season.
Called Bowdon Operation Winter Wonderland, the project is a dream coming to fruition for Telisha Gibson who, too, remembers, along with others commenting on social media, about how it used to be years ago when there were special lights and decorations.
“It really sparked with me when I saw and heard others’ comments, and if I see something I would like to see changed, I run with it,” said the Bowdon native and graduate of Bowdon High School who now owns and operates with her husband Donald and her parents Keith and Patricia Adams the popular Smokin Pig restaurant. She retired from local law enforcement before the family opened the restaurant.
She immediately went to work last year on the first phase of the Operation Winterland project with the suggestion by her dad to conduct a fundraiser to begin collecting funds for the project which envisions, among other things, stringing lights on the top edges of downtown buildings.
She said the initial work has been done to acquire approvals for installing the lights and for the power sources and that the building owners who have been contacted to date for approval have been very receptive. One business is even going to buy extra lights for its location.
The cost of the project is expected to be just over $15,000 for the lights and installation alone, in addition to the cost of having an electrician provide hookups for the power. Gibson has already raised that amount and more through two sales of Boston butts done by her restaurant, an online donations campaign she has set up and a $4,752 donation from Bowdon Main Street’s proceeds from the annual Founders Day Race last month.
Donations may be made at Synovus bank in Bowdon. Checks should be made to Telisha Gibson for “Operation Winter Wonderland.” Donations can also be made online through a PayPal account. Visit the Operation Winter Wonderland Facebook page for progress updates and future events.
Gibson said the goal is to have the lights installed and ready to turn on for the first time during the Bowdon by Candlelight celebration on November 11. She said plans are to leave the lights on year-round.
Any money left over will be used to purchase other Christmas decorations for downtown. She also said the City of Carrollton has donated a large Christmas tree to the town, and it will be erected in the downtown Freedom Park.
But that won’t be the end of Operation Winter Wonderland.
“We have so many ideas and visions we want to bring to our town, but the lights are sure to get us started in that direction. The fundraising efforts for Operation Winter Wonderland will be an ongoing task throughout the years to come. I’m not stopping here,” she said.
She said as long as the community continues its support she and her family plan to continue working to help make Bowdon “a bright and beautiful destination we all would love to see.”
Gibson said they would love to have several Christmas trees throughout the city, large decorative ornaments in parks and lamp posts in place of the trees on the sidewalks, just to name a few.
Gibson said it has been rewarding to see how everyone is coming together to make this happen, from those who have participated in the fundraisers, to the online donations and the cooperation of the property owners, the city government, Bowdon Main Street and others.
“It is just exciting to think what the town will look like, and it will give the kids something to remember. I am so excited to be a part of this venture and watching it all fold out! As long as everything goes as planned, Bowdon by Candlelight is going to be a very exciting place to be this year when all the lights turn on,” Gibson said.
This “kid” will certainly remember it like he was 12 years old when lights along Bowdon’s main street sparkled in his eyes.
