A lot of actors would kill for the success Ray Romano found with his classic sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond,” and most of them would be content to retire on the massive piles of cash he earned over the course of its nine seasons (not to mention those sweet syndication residuals and his work in the “Ice Age” franchise). Instead, the former standup comedian branched out and took on more dramatic roles in television series like “Men of a Certain Age” and “Parenthood,” as well as films like “The Big Sick” and “The Irishman.”
Now Romano proves he’s also a talented director with his latest movie (which he also co-wrote with Mark Stegemann), the poignant dramedy “Somewhere in Queens.” He plays Leo Russo, a construction worker who lives a modest life in New York with his wife Angela (Laurie Metcalf, incredible as always) and their introverted, kindhearted son “Sticks” (Jacob Ward, making his big screen debut), who is shaping up to be a solid basketball player.
For the longest time, the plan was for their kid to join the family business after high school, but a chance encounter with a talent scout hints at a college education they never imagined. However, when Sticks’ new girlfriend (Sadie Stanley, in a phenomenal performance) breaks up with him right before the tryout that could earn him a scholarship, Leo makes a rash choice that could derail everything.
Although “Somewhere in Queens” isn’t always an easy watch – a few scenes are so awkward and painful they made me grit my teeth – it’s because Romano is so adept at making the central characters feel like actual people instead of stereotypes. Leo clearly loves his family and will do anything to protect them, which means he stumbles headfirst into several boneheaded decisions that make things worse instead.
Romano isn’t afraid to make the characters seem unlikable at times, particularly the extended Russo family (including Leo’s father and brother, played by Tony Lo Bianco and Sebastian Maniscalco respectively), because nobody feels the need to hide their feelings or motivations. That’s especially true for Angela, who provides yet another opportunity for Metcalf to prove why she’s one of the most gifted actresses working today. Her prickly exterior masks a deep well of fear and pain, which Metcalf conveys with just a quick change of facial expression.
However, the biggest standout for me was Stanley, who takes what could have been a one-note, antagonistic role and turns it into something far more compelling. As Sticks’ girlfriend Dani, she instills her character with a charming personality that helps us understand why she decides to end the relationship.
While it’s heartbreaking in the short term – she’s clearly a wonderful person, as evidenced by the way she handles herself at the Russo family Sunday dinner – her reasons make total sense once you consider where Sticks and Dani are at this moment in their lives and what their futures hold. The girl is basically a saint once you consider the pressure placed on her by Leo, as well as what Angela puts her through.
Ward is also quite good, although is performance is much smaller and internalized than his co-stars (for reasons that become apparent over the course of the story). Despite the fact that he doesn’t get a ton of screen time, he makes the most of every moment he gets. That especially holds true for the film’s final moments, which allows his character to unleash everything he’s bottled up for years in a surprising, creative way. I won’t lie – it had me making weird crying noises and reaching for tissues to wipe my eyes.
While “Somewhere in Queens” isn’t destined to shatter box office records or dominate awards season later this year (although I’d totally be willing to make a Best Supporting Actress case for Metcalf or Stanley), it marks a notable debut for Romano as a director. While it’s definitely worth seeking out in theaters – the film is currently scheduled to play in Douglasville, Austell and all over Atlanta – I understand not wanting to make the drive for non-blockbuster fare. If that’s your way of thinking, at least put it on your radar once it hits On Demand or streaming platforms. It’s a moving experience.
“Somewhere in Queens” is rated R for language and some sexual material. Opens in select theaters on April 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.