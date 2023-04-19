A lot of actors would kill for the success Ray Romano found with his classic sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond,” and most of them would be content to retire on the massive piles of cash he earned over the course of its nine seasons (not to mention those sweet syndication residuals and his work in the “Ice Age” franchise). Instead, the former standup comedian branched out and took on more dramatic roles in television series like “Men of a Certain Age” and “Parenthood,” as well as films like “The Big Sick” and “The Irishman.”

Now Romano proves he’s also a talented director with his latest movie (which he also co-wrote with Mark Stegemann), the poignant dramedy “Somewhere in Queens.” He plays Leo Russo, a construction worker who lives a modest life in New York with his wife Angela (Laurie Metcalf, incredible as always) and their introverted, kindhearted son “Sticks” (Jacob Ward, making his big screen debut), who is shaping up to be a solid basketball player.

