Raymond Green, 80, Atlanta, Georgia, died on Jan. 1, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW in Atlanta. Viewing will be on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW in Atlanta. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
