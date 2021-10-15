Raymond Frank Nestlehutt, age 75 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
He was born in Marietta, Georgia on February 5, 1946, the son of the late Francis Harrison Nestlehutt and Emma Cordell Nestlehutt. Raymond had worked as a fork lift operator with Sears in the late 80's until his retirement. He was an avid college and professional football fan and his favorite teams were the Florida State University Seminoles and the Dallas Cowboys. Raymond was also quite the outdoorsman enjoying riding in his boat, hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He was the founding member of the Tri-County Bass Club where he regularly participated in fishing tournaments. Raymond was a dedicated member of Community Grove Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for seven years.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and David Boles, Villa Rica, Georgia, son, Rodney Nestlehutt, Douglasville, Georgia; grandchildren, Chelsea and Scott Covington, Danielle and Keith Lyons, brother, Mike Nestlehutt, Canton, Georgia, brother and sister-in-law, David and Gwen Nestlehutt, Winston, Georgia. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Blake Boles and sister-in-law, Edna Nestlehutt.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 p.m.
Immediately following the service, interment will take place at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville, Georgia.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
