Raymond “Bobo” Evans, 73, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Sept. 30, 2020.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Garden of Rest Cemetery in Villa Rica, Georgia. His viewing will be on Friday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Simpson & Daughters Mortuary Funeral Home, 6787 James D Simpson Avenue in Douglasville from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others, the family requests that everyone wear mask for the viewing and the service. Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama Street in Carrollton, Georgia.
