Rayford Lee Garrett, age 68 of Whitesburg, Georgia passed away July 4, 2022. A memorial service will be conducted Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:30 AM until 1:30 p.m. In keeping with the family’s wishes, his body has been cremated.

