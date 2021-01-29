Rayford Hightower

Rayford L. Hightower, 76, of Carrollton, passed away on Jan. 25, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 30, 1944, in Carroll County, Georgia, son of the late Luther Hightower and the late Johnnie Mae Chambers Hightower.
He worked as a meat manager for more than 20 years in the grocery industry, having been employed with Winn-Dixie and Ingles. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Lillian Daniel Hightower; and a brother, Bobby Hightower.
He is survived by his children, Patti and James Morehead, of Carrollton, and Danny and Brandi Hightower, of Bowdon; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Tim Eady, of Carrollton; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Yvonne Hightower, of Carrollton; and five grandchildren, Cullen and Kendell Morehead, Cason Morehead, Caden Morehead, Larysa Hightower, and Dustin Hightower.
Funeral service will be conducted Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. J.W. Daniel officiating and Scott McCleod giving the eulogy. Those serving as pallbearers will be Auston McLeod, Landon McLeod, Cullen Morehead, Caden Morehead, Johnny Hightower, Brian McLeod, and Scott McLeod. Cason Morehead will serve as honorary pallbearer.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
