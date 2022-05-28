Rayford Cook, 85, of Carrollton, passed away on May 26, 2022.
He was born on March 28, 1937, in Carroll County, Georgia, son of the late W.O. Cook and Myrtie Jones Cook.
He was the owner and operator of Cook’s Coin Laundries and Cook’s Mobile Home Park for over 40 years.
Rayford was a longtime and active member of Corinth Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Aaron Cook; and grandson, Shane Lawhorn.
He is survived by his loving wife, Winnie Annelle Jones Cook; daughters and sons-in-law, Kay Cook, Fay Cook, Jill & William Smolar, and Amy & Tim Adams; sisters and brother-in-law, Telva Wood, Monzelle Cooper, and Rachel Noles; brother, Hoy Cook; grandchildren, Dawn Smith, Jesse Price, Justin Price, Miranda Smolar, Noah Adams, Jacob Adams, and Grace Adams; a number of great-grandchildren, great, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Minister Randy Knight and Rev. John Powers officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers: Jesse Price, Justin Price, Noah Adams, Jacob Adams, William Smolar, and Tim Adams.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
