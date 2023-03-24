Mr. Rayford Cole was born January 17, 1941 in Fulton County, GA the son of James E. and Mary Fields Cole, a middle-child of 14 siblings. He worshipped his family and is the loving father of four children, grandfather of three grandchildren and great grandfather of five. He was an Army soldier through and through and was stationed both internationally and domestically throughout his illustrious thirty-year military career, most recently at Fort Rucker, Ala. Initially a member of the 24th Infantry Division in the early 1960s, he then received his pilot’s wings and flew Hueys for the remainder of his tenure in the 101st Airborne, retiring as a CW4. Recipient of the Bronze Star for his duty as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam, the Humanitarian Service Medal and the rare Broken Wing Award for expert airmanship in a midair emergency.
Mr. Cole was preceded in death by his first wife Helga nee Hartberger; five brothers, Ralph, Mike, Floyd, Danny and Raymond; and one sister Helen. He is survived by his four children, Robert Cole of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Greg Cole of Douglasville, GA, Cynthia Cole of Falls Church, VA, and Shawna Cole of Panama City FL; former wives Delores nee Parr, Tammy nee Smith of Carrollton, GA, and Kate nee Bryant; two brothers, Wayne Cole of Waleska, GA, David Cole of Villa Rica, GA; five sisters, Faye Ward of Lutz, FL, Jo Hicks of Villa Rica, GA, Martha Sheffield of Powder Springs, GA, Janice Goldwire of Woodstock, GA, Carol Wallace of Powder Springs, GA. Mr. Cole will be remembered by all that knew him for his pride in his military service, the love of his family, his love for the outdoors, his farm, his livestock, gardening, and fishing. He was a member of the Concord United Methodist Church of Carrollton. Memorial services will be 3 p.m., Monday, March 27, 2023 at the Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA with Pastor Steve Garner officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory may be made to his home church, Concord United Methodist Church.
