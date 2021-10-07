Ray Eugene Prater, of Waco, Georgia, passed away on Oct. 3, 2021, at a local healthcare facility.
He was born in Waco, on Sept. 24, 1949, son of the late Hershel Eugene and Laura Prater.
Survivors include, his wife, Virginia Helms Prater; children, Jason and Jodie Prater, of Waco, Janean and John Bryan, of Carrollton, and Kevin and Brandy Prater, of Waco; a sister, Betty and T. R. Kiser; and grandchildren, Aaron Robinson, Kristin Prater, Haley Bryan, Mason Bryan, Rachel and Brian Cowart, Sarah Prater and Joshua Prater.
Services will be on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Union United Methodist Church with Brother Bryant Mapp and Brother Herb Butler officiating.
Interment will follow at Union United Methodist Church Cemetery. Joshua Prater, Mason Bryan, Brian Cowart, Kurt Ogden, Phil Johnson, Jacob Wysner, and Jared Wysner will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Share thoughts and memories at www.hightower
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
