Mr. Ray Lanier, 77, of Bowdon, passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
Ray was born on Oct. 21, 1944, in Bowdon to the late Oscar “Buck” and Mabel Lanier. He was a life-long resident of the Bowdon area and he enjoyed being outdoors and working in his shop. Ray could always find something to work on and he repaired many different things for customers in the Bowdon and surrounding areas. He will be missed terribly by his family and friends.
Ray was married to Mrs. Helen Bailey Lanier and they had just celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary before she passed away suddenly on Sept. 30, 2021. Helen was a homemaker and enjoyed her many nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Delores Lanier Harper; and his wife, Helen Bailey Lanier.
He is survived by his niece, Mrs. Bridget Patterson Rowland, of Tallapoosa, Georgia. Bridget is the daughter of the late Delores Harper Lanier.
A memorial service for Ray and Helen will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. The Rev. Tommy Wright will officiate. Prior to the services, the family will receive friends from noon until the funeral hour.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
