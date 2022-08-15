Mr. Raul Pena Berrios, 36 of Douglasville passed away, Saturday August 6, 2022.
Mr. Berrios was born January 6, 1986 in Lima, Peru.
Updated: August 15, 2022 @ 7:04 pm
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 17 2022 from 1-2:00 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home.
