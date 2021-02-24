Rasmussen Rallies Wolves Past Chargers

Jack Rasmussen, the University of West Georgia freshman right-hander, answered the bell in a major way during the nightcap of Saturday’s twin bill against Gulf South Conference perennial power Alabama-Huntsville by delivering a gem, firing seven shutout frames for a 5-2 victory in the 2021 home-opening series at Cole Field.
In all, Rasmussen yielded three hits with one walk and six strikeouts to silence a potent Charger offense that combined for 36 runs in the other two games of the series.
UWG head coach Jeff Smith was proud to see his young hurler provide just what the Wolves needed in Game 2 after dropping a 16-5 decision in the series opener Saturday. UAH captured the series victory by prevailing in a 20-16 slugfest in Sunday’s finale.
For his efforts, Rasmussen was named the GSC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday.
“Jack came out and pitched to his strengths and did what he’s capable of doing,” Smith said. “He had command of the fastball on both sides of the plate, bit up and spinned his slider and used the change-up effectively to keep their hitters off-balance.”
In the nightcap, the Wolves (4-5, 4-5 GSC) drew first blood with an RBI double from senior catcher Lane Griffith in the second and tacked on three more runs in the home half of the third on an RBI base knock by junior outfielder Ethan Brant, an RBI fielder’s choice from junior shortstop Cody Mish and Brant scoring on a wild pitch for the 4-0 lead.
That’s all Rasmussen would need, with Sawyer Steele coming in to shut the door by tossing two innings of relief, allowing two runs on three hits to earn the save.
“We still left 12 guys on base in the second game,” Smith said. “We still had opportunities there to stretch the lead. But the thing is, our guys battled.”
UWG sophomore second baseman Brody Wortham continued swinging a hot bat, going 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored, while junior third baseman Collin Moore (2-for-2, run, 3 BB) also had a multiple-hit effort in the nightcap.
Game 1
The Wolves fell behind 6-1 in the opener, but rallied with a four-run third inning to pull within 6-5, manufacturing a run on an RBI groundout by sophomore outfielder John Michael McRae, which was followed by an RBI single from Moore and a two-run blast over the right-field fence off the bat of freshman catcher Jackson Webb.
UAH’s Griffin Rivers got two of the runs back in the top of the fourth with a two-run shot of his own.
West Georgia got on the board in the opening inning when senior first baseman Dan Oberst blasted a solo home run.
Oberst (2-for-4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI) and junior outfielder Jason Fointno (2-for-3) led the Wolves at the plate in the opener.
Game 3
In a game that featured a combined 42 hits and 36 runs, the Wolves found themselves on the short end of the Gulf South slugfest when the dust finally settled on Sunday afternoon.
The Wolves suffered the 20-16 setback to the Chargers, as there was at least one run scored in every inning of the series finale, which featured a combined 12 pitchers, 16 extra-base hits and 12 walks.
The Wolves had five players with at least two hits and two with four hits.
UAH jumped out to an 8-0 lead following a pair of four-run frames, but the Wolves put a dent in the deficit with a four-run bottom of the second, using an RBI fielder’s choice off the bat of sophomore center fielder Garrett Sheffield, an RBI single from Mish and a two-run double by Wortham.
The Chargers responded with three runs in the third on back-to-back home runs for the 11-4 margin.
The Wolves tacked on four more runs in the third and pulled within 11-10 in the fourth on a two-out, two-run double from Fointno, but the Chargers answered in the top of the fifth with a two-run shot.
West Georgia scored four runs in the home half of the ninth, highlighted by a three-run blast from Moore to make it a four-run game before the Chargers finally recorded the final out of the game and series.
UWG was led offensively by Webb (4-for-5, BB, 3 runs, RBI), Moore (4-for-6, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI), Wortham (3-for-6, 2B, SB, 2 runs, 2 RBI) and Fointno (2-for-3, 2B, SB, run, 3 RBI).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.