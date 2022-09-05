The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia is less than three weeks out to its 8th Annual 'Sound of Medicine' concert at Hamilton-McPherson Fine Arts Center in Bremen, on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. EST.
This major annual fundraiser will be held in-person and feature performances from local physicians and other healthcare providers, as well as their talented family members.
Created by Rapha Board Member and Medical Director Dr. Amy Eubanks, the 'Sound of Medicine' fundraiser is an opportunity to enjoy an evening of wonderful and inspiring music that raises funds to allow Rapha Clinic to further its mission that embodies the love of Christ.
The evening fundraiser will also include coffee, appetizers, dessert and a silent auction all to benefit the work of the clinic.
Event sponsorships are also available ranging from $150 to $8,000 and include a variety of in-person and online branding and marketing benefits as detailed in the flyers below. Opportunities for full-year sponsorship are available.
For more information on attending or sponsoring the event, call 706-231-8779 or email Amy Eubanks, Patrick Calvillo, or Minah Thomas. To register and to donate or sponsor, visit www.RaphaClinic.org and click 'Donate Now' in the top right corner or call the clinic at 770-562-4501.
Checks should be mailed to 253 Highway 78 East Temple, GA 30179.
