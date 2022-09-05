The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia is less than three weeks out to its 8th Annual 'Sound of Medicine' concert at Hamilton-McPherson Fine Arts Center in Bremen, on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. EST.

This major annual fundraiser will be held in-person and feature performances from local physicians and other healthcare providers, as well as their talented family members.

