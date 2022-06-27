Although some local citizens may have heard of the Rapha Clinic by name, many others are probably not sure what the organization does and who it serves.
At last Friday’s meeting of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club, the Rapha Clinic’s director of development, Patrick Cavelo, provided answers to those questions and informed the group how the nonprofit has provided free medical and dental services to hundreds of people in Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Heard and Paulding counties during the last 12 years. Most of the any of whom may not have received such care without this assistance.
A faith-based charitable ministry serving uninsured adults in the west Georgia region, volunteer professionals not only offer high quality medical assistance to their clients, Rapha patients receive spiritual support and guidance without forcing specific beliefs.
In Hebrew, the term, “rapha,” means “to heal.” The Rapha Clinic and it staff and volunteers are dedicated to fulfilling that mantra, according to Cavelo.
“During 2019 prior to COVID, we registered 2,250 clinical visits,” Cavelo told the Kiwanians,”and although the number dropped from that figure the last couple of years when were forced to close our lobby due to the pandemic, the numbers are going up again.”
Another figure of note highlighted by Cavelo was the fact that volunteer hours are back on the rise following a high of 3,382 hours of assistance that were provided in 2019.
“We have just hired a part-time dental hygienist so that will really be a boost for our services,” he noted.
In addition to medical and dental services, the Rapha Clinic also provides a variety of health-related classes on health and wellness, life skills, nutritional coaching and spiritual ministry and support.
In addition to receiving generous monetary contributions from the Community Foundation of West Georgia, other sponsors include Southwire, Carroll EMC, Greenway Health, Tanner Health System, Tisinger Vance, SMI, the Sewell Foundation, and the Villa Rica United Methodist Church
Also serving as sponsors are the Georgia Health Association, Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation, WholesomeWaveGeorgia, Optimist International, Lions International, Weyerhauser, Georgia Charitable Care Network, DirectCare, Caliber1, and Walamrt.
Cavelo said that approximately $13,000 was raised for the organization through proceeds from the “Fore Your Health” golf tournament that was held on June 13.
To qualify as a patient at the Rapha Clinic, according to the organization’s website, a financial screening is required by appointment only. The following information must be brought to the appointment:
• picture ID
• Social Security card
• proof of income for everyone in the household, totaling one month, including unemployment, disability, social security, etc.
• proof of Food Stamps (ward letter)
• proof of residency (utility bill or letter from the responsible person if the utilities are in someone else’s name
• Medical Denial Letter (must go to Department of Family and Children’s Services in your county and apply for Medicaid, must have copy of denial letter)
• last year’s tax return if filed
• list of all medications and dosages
Financial screenings are held by appointment only on Tuesdays from 2-4 p.m.
The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia is located at 253 Highway 78 East in Temple. For more information, call 770-562-4501.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.