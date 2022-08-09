The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, a local non-profit, faith-based charity, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $7,667 grant from the Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative Foundation.

These funds are made available through the Carroll EMCF’s Operation Round Up® program that allows members to round their electric bill to the next dollar, resulting in funds collected. The funds are used for grants that support programs such as: health and human services, education, community service projects, and catastrophic events.

Trending Videos