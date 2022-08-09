The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, a local non-profit, faith-based charity, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $7,667 grant from the Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative Foundation.
These funds are made available through the Carroll EMCF’s Operation Round Up® program that allows members to round their electric bill to the next dollar, resulting in funds collected. The funds are used for grants that support programs such as: health and human services, education, community service projects, and catastrophic events.
The funding will also be used to support Rapha Clinic’s Preventative Dental Care Program by securing salaries for dental hygienists and acquiring updated dental equipment for improving dental services.
“This grant will allow us to provide comprehensive dental care for our patients in the Carroll, Haralson, Douglas, Heard and Paulding counties. The Rapha Clinic is dedicated to providing all forms of healthcare to our patients who are struggling in the midst of economic pressures,” said Dr. William Calhoun, DMD and dental director of the Rapha Clinic.
“We want to sincerely thank the Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative Foundation for their incredible support. This organization is directly aligned with Rapha’s mission of helping our neighbors in need,” Dr. Calhoun noted.
Since its formation in 1936, Carroll EMC has demonstrated its dedication to improving the quality of life for people in western Georgia. The Cooperative does this by not only providing affordable electric service to Member-owners, but also by investing in the communities where they live and work.
The Carroll EMC Foundation is a non-profit, 501c3 corporation that administers the funds of Operation Round Up®. It was founded in December of 2001 with the objective to provide assistance to area organizations and projects whose primary purpose is to improve the quality of life for residents in communities located within the Carroll EMC service area.
For information about the Rapha Clinic, visit www.raphaclinic.org or to schedule an interview with Patrick Calvillo, contact Minah Thomas (717) 253-6433.
