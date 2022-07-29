TEMPLE, Ga. – The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, a local non-profit, faith-based charity is proud to announce its 8th Annual Sound of Medicine concert and fundraiser will return in-person on September 22, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. EST to 9:30 p.m. EST at Hamilton McPherson Fine Arts Center in Bremen, Ga.
Created by Medical Director Dr. Amy Eubanks, the annual Sound of Medicine concert is an opportunity to enjoy wonderful and inspiring music, as well as raise much-needed funds that allow Rapha Clinic to continue its mission of providing healthcare in West Georgia. Since opening in 2010, the clinic has been providing free medical and dental care to uninsured adults who are at or below the federal poverty level.
