TEMPLE – The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia is hosting its third annual ‘Fore Your Health’ Golf Tournament Sponsored by CareTrack to benefit the non-profit, faith-based charity serving uninsured people with their medical and dental needs in the West Georgia community. The public is invited to play in the tournament held on Friday, April 28 at Oak Mountain Golf Club in Carrollton.

Participants will participate in contests, purchase mulligans, enjoy delicious food provided by Oak Mountain, enjoy entertainment and a silent auction, and play a great round of golf.

