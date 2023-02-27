SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

TEMPLE — The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia is hosting its third annual ‘Fore Your Health’ Golf Tournament Sponsored by CareTrack to benefit the nonprofit, faith-based charity serving uninsured people with their medical and dental needs in the West Georgia community. The public is invited to play in the tournament held on Friday, April 28 at Oak Mountain Golf Club in Carrollton.

