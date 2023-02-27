SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
TEMPLE — The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia is hosting its third annual ‘Fore Your Health’ Golf Tournament Sponsored by CareTrack to benefit the nonprofit, faith-based charity serving uninsured people with their medical and dental needs in the West Georgia community. The public is invited to play in the tournament held on Friday, April 28 at Oak Mountain Golf Club in Carrollton.
Participants will participate in contests, purchase mulligans, enjoy delicious food provided by Oak Mountain, enjoy entertainment and a silent auction, and play a great round of golf.
“We look forward to having a spirited competition while raising much needed funds in support of Rapha’s mission to care for those in need for the third year,” said Bill Calhoun, DDS and Chairman of the Board. “Last year was an incredible success with over $18,000 raised, and we hope to raise more this year to serve our West Georgia community members in need with affordable health care.”
Those interested in registering to attend as a player or sponsor this year’s event can contact aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com or Patrick Calvillo from Rapha at (620) 664-7301. The Rapha Clinic offers 501c3 non-profit status to its event sponsors, event participants and organization donors. Visit www.raphaclinic.org to learn more.
