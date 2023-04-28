The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia hosted their third annual "Fore Your Health" golf tournament on Friday at Oak Mountain Championship Golf and Country Club.
Included in the days activities, participants enjoyed a silent auction, a contest provided by Charity Golf International, a catered lunch provided by Oak Mountain Golf Club, a networking event with local Atlanta and West Georgia entrepreneurs and sports celebrities including Travis Stroud, and of course, a round of golf.
The event was sponsored by CareTrack with funds going to support "uninsured West Georgians with their medical and dental needs."
Along with local individual donations and golfing packages, the event had a number of local corporate sponsors.
"We are thankful for the numerous community sponsors that are supporting our West Georgia neighbors in need through this fundraiser," Rapha Clinic Board Chair Dr. Willian Calhoun was quoted in a press release.
According to the release, sponsors included the following: Backswing Golf Tournament, Bowdon Disposal, Caliber 1 Construction, CareTrack (Third year as the lead sponsor), Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative, Charity Golf International, Christopher Arant, MD, FACC, Clayton Pharmacy, Dr. Donna T. Moses, DMD, Dr. William T. Calhoun, DMD and Rapha's Chairman of the Board, Leuco Tool, Fred O'Neal of Edward Jones, Outback Forestry, PMG Mortgage, Dr. Larry Price, Primary Care of Bremen, Dr. Amy Eubanks and Dr. William Parrish, Rhythm Communications, LLC, SMI, Southeastern Hose, Spa 3:16, Tanner Medical Center, Tisinger Vance, P.C., United Community Bank, Wayne Davis Concrete, West Georgia Electric, and West Georgia Cardiology.
This event was tied directly into Rapha Clinic's mission, an organization that started up in the West Georgia area back in 2010. Since its inception, the clinic has "been providing free medical care to adults who are at or below 200% of the federal poverty level and who are uninsured," according to their website.
At their beginning in Temple, Rapha Clinic provided basic medical services but they began incorporating dental care into their services back in 2012.
