Carrollton Center for the Arts/Carrollton Artists Guild’s Arts Festival ranked 14th nationally

The Carrollton Center for the Arts/Carrollton Artists Guild’s Arts Festival was recently ranked 14th nationally by Sunshine Artists Magazine as one of the top 200 Arts Festivals in the country. The 2023 event is scheduled for Oct. 14-15.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

Sunshine Artist Magazine has announced the release of its 2023 200 Best, ranking the most profitable art and craft festivals in the country based on artists’ reported sales in 2022.