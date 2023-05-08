Randy Steve Wilson

Randy Steve Wilson, age 68, of Whitesburg, Ga, went home to be with his Lord and Savior late on the evening of May 4, 2023. He was born February 23, 1955, in Carroll County, Ga, the son of the late Joseph Jackson Wilson and the late Margaret Catherine Thompson Wilson.

He worked many years as a 911 Operator with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Whitesburg City Police Department. Randy was a Journey Fellowship Baptist Church member and truly loved his church and worship times with his Christian brothers and sisters.

To send flowers to the family of Randy Wilson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 9
Visitation
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 10
Funeral
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Journey Fellowship Baptist Church
409 Center Point Road
Bremen , GA 30110
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.
May 10
Placed in State
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
1:30PM-2:00PM
Journey Fellowship Baptist Church
409 Center Point Road
Bremen , GA 30110
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Placed in State begins.

Trending Videos