Randy Steve Wilson, age 68, of Whitesburg, Ga, went home to be with his Lord and Savior late on the evening of May 4, 2023. He was born February 23, 1955, in Carroll County, Ga, the son of the late Joseph Jackson Wilson and the late Margaret Catherine Thompson Wilson.
He worked many years as a 911 Operator with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Whitesburg City Police Department. Randy was a Journey Fellowship Baptist Church member and truly loved his church and worship times with his Christian brothers and sisters.
Randy enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and loved studying and reading his Bible, camping, fishing, boating, hunting, rodeos, horseback riding (in his younger days) and most of all, attending church services to praise his Lord and Savior. On the 16th of May 2015, Randy graduated from the Biblical Study Theological Seminary Bible College & Institute, where he earned his Certificate of Biblical Studies
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Jackie “Jack” Joe Wilson.
Randy leaves behind to cherish his memory his son & daughter-in-law, Steven & Chloe Wilson; twin sons, Jason Wilson and Justin Wilson; and two grandchildren, Emory and Finn Wilson.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. from Journey Fellowship Baptist Church with Pastor John Lemmings officiating. Eulogies will be rendered by Bro. Michael Gilreath and Mrs. Pam White. Randy will be placed in the church at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Interment will follow in Stripling Chapel Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Steven Wilson, Ronnie Yearty, Jason White, Paul Bedingfield, Steven Pennington, and Chris Bailey.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
