Randy North

Randy “Pops” North, 54, of Dacula, passed away on Tuesday evening, Jan. 25, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Sept. 25, 1967, in Carrollton, the son of the late Herman B. North and Laura Ann Gosdin North.
Randy worked as a salesman with J.B. Earth Moving Equipment for many years.
As his sons were growing up, he loved nothing more than spending the afternoon at the ballpark watching them play baseball. In his spare time, Randy enjoyed dirt track racing, watching Georgia Football, working on trucks and tractors, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, Randy leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Hope Brown North; sons and daughter-in-law, Chris and Keri North, of Whitesburg, Johnathon North, of Wedowee, Alabama, and Glen Brown, of Dacula; sister and brother-in-law, Mandy and Craig Crews, of Carrollton; and grandchildren, Kiley and Griffin North.
A memorial service will be conducted Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Shane Tarpley officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from noon until the hour of service.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
