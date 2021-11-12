Mr. Randy Melvin Cole, age 64, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021. He was born November 21, 1956 in Dallas, Georgia, the son of the late Forrest James Cole and the late Clarice Tibbets Cole. Mr. Cole was a construction contractor for Benchmark Homes. He enjoyed working on cars in his spare time. Mr. Cole was a very honest and kind man who loved to spend time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Lynn Brewster Cole, his sister, Paula Wilson and his brother-in-law, Pete Vines.
Mr. Cole is survived by his daughter, Angie Cole and his son-in-law, Greg Cohran of Temple; his son and his wife, Jeremy and Mary Cole of Temple; daughter-in-law, Amber Cole of Temple; sisters and brother-in-law, Patricia Vines, Shelia Henry of Temple and Linda and Harold Adams of Bremen; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Gail Cole of Fulton County, Georgia; grandchildren, Jared Cole, Kristen Cole, Nathan Cole, Joshua Cohran, Jaylen Cole and Juniper Cole; and great-grandchildren, Ma’Kaylynn, Noah and Bella.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica, Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral procession to cemetery will meet at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Villa Rica on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. for graveside service from Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Hickory Level Road, Villa Rica at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Jason Slaughter officiating.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements 770-459-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.