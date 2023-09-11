Mr. Randy Joel Sprayberry, age 67, of Carrollton passed away on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. He was born in Villa Rica on Oct. 9, 1955. Mr. Sprayberry was the son of the late, Bobby Joel Sprayberry and the late, Betty Jane (Parmer) Sprayberry.
Mr. Sprayberry was Christian by faith and a member of Holy Ground Baptist Church in Roopville. He also became a member of the Cattleman’s Association during High School and continued his love for working on the farm and with all his animals throughout his life. Besides being a Cattleman, Randy also worked in Construction and was a talented Carpenter. He also enjoyed going to the ocean, listening to music, working outside in his garden, and spending time with his friends and family. Randy genuinely enjoyed the simple things in life, and when he was ever asked “How are you?” he would always reply “Just peachy”.
Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and James Agan of Carrollton and his brother, Danny Sprayberry of Heflin, Alabama. Randy is also survived by his stepchildren, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, by his caregiver, Kim Laing of Carrollton, by his many friends, and a number of other relatives.
In accordance with Randy’s wishes, he will be cremated.
The family will be conducting a Memorial Service on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at 1 p.m. from Bethel Baptist Church in Temple. The family will receive friends at the Church on Tuesday, prior to the service, from noon until the service hour.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a tree be planted in Randy Sprayberry’s Memory on Tribute Wall of Mr. Sprayberry’s obituary at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Cremation services are being provided by Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple.
