Randy Joe Hendricks

Dr. Randy Joe Hendricks, age 66, of Carrollton, Ga passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

He was born in Madisonville, Tenn. on October 6, 1956, son of the late Ralph Joseph Hendricks and Christine Couch Hendricks.

