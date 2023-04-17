Dr. Randy Joe Hendricks, age 66, of Carrollton, Ga passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Dr. Randy Joe Hendricks, age 66, of Carrollton, Ga passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
He was born in Madisonville, Tenn. on October 6, 1956, son of the late Ralph Joseph Hendricks and Christine Couch Hendricks.
Dr. Hendricks obtained a Ph.D from the University of Tennessee. He was an English professor specializing in American Literature at the University of West Georgia for 33 years. During his tenure, he was also Chair of the Department of English, Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, the first faculty chair of Faculty Senate and Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs.
He is survived by long-time companion, Aimee Berger; daughter, Amanda Kay Hendricks; son, Derek Randall Hendricks; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mark Hendricks (Donna), Nathan Hendricks (Melinda); and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah G. Hendricks.
The family will receive friends at Smith Mortuary in Maryville, Tenn. from 5 p.m. -7 p.m. on Friday, April 21. A service will be held at Grandview Cemetery, Maryville, Tenn. at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22. A memorial service will also be held in Carrollton, Ga at a later date.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
