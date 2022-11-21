Randy Crawford

Randall “Randy” Stanley Crawford, 73, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, after a battle with cancer.
Mr. Crawford was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Stanley Luther Crawford and Bernell Brown Crawford, and by his younger brother, Davy Wayne Crawford.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Williamson Crawford; two children, Clay (Carolyn) Crawford and Carla Crawford (Bo) Jackson, and their mother, Elaine King Crawford; two stepchildren, Justin (Jade) Lovvorn and Jessica (Tory) Kimbrell; four grandchildren, Maggie Crawford, Lainy Crawford, David Jackson and Stanley Jackson; six step-grandchildren, Autumn Lovvorn, Brody Lovvorn, Reese Lovvorn, Lilly Blanks, Sophia Blanks and Hudson Kimbrell; one sister, Sharon (Ted) Alford of LaGrange; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Crawford worked for many years at Southwire and as a rural mail carrier in Bowdon.
He loved the Burwell community where he grew up, and he wanted to share the beauty of his community with others for generations to come. Along with other members of the church, he was instrumental in the creation of the Shiloh Walking Trail and Covered Bridge, which has already been referred to as Carroll County’s Best Kept Secret.
Mr. Crawford was an avid fan of the Bowdon Red Devils. He worked countless hours over the years as a member and long-time President of the Bowdon Athletic Booster Club. His favorite pastime was traveling to Bowdon football games with his friend Dennis Crews in their light blue 1960 Chevrolet Apache 10 pickup truck, which topped out at 45 mph. Randy and Dennis are notorious for having 5 miles of traffic backed up behind them on the way to football games. They always enjoyed the scenic route in the slow lane.
Mr. Crawford was a simple man who worked hard and enjoyed life. He enjoyed the simple pleasures of good books and good music, especially the Rolling Stones. He enjoyed a good Jeopardy match and a good game of Scrabble. He enjoyed a good meal, a simple conversation with a friend or family member, and a good cup of black coffee. He also enjoyed working on projects around the house and working in his garden.
In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Crawford’s body was cremated. The family received friends at Rainwater Funeral Home in Bowdon on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, from 2-4 p.m.
For those who wish, donations can be made to Spinal Cord Society or American Cancer Society, Spinal Cord Society, 19051 County Hwy. 1, Fergus Falls, MN 56537-7609 or at P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
