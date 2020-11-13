Mr. Randle Heaton Turner, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. He was 80.
Mr. Turner was born on Dec. 16, 1939, to the late Heaton and Mabel Smith Turner.
He was a farmer by trade and owned and operated Turner Farms. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Ann Turner, and a nephew, Nicholas Turner.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Amanda (Morris) Turner, Danny and Kendra (Stueck) Turner, his daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Carey Rogers; his grandchildren, Lynzee Turner and Turner Rogers; his siblings and their spouses, Hal and Sherry Turner, Steve Turner, and Kathy and Jerry Johnston; and two nieces and one nephew.
Graveside funeral services for Mr. Randle Turner will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. (Georgia Time) at Cleburne Memorial Gardens with Pastor Lumus Garrett officiating. Bailey McCormick, Brad McCormick, Heath Laminack, Chris Moon, Brandon Turner, and Karon Turner will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow the services.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home of Bowdon is in charge of the arrangements.
