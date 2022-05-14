Randall Wilson

Randall R. Wilson, of Carrollton, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
He was the son of the late John R. and Lillie S. Wilson.
After graduation from Dallas High School, Mr. Wilson served in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Saigon during the Vietnam War and was awarded a Bronze Star. He graduated from West Georgia College where he received a Bachelor of business administration and went on to enjoy a long career with the Southwire Company in Carrollton.
Mr. Wilson was an active member of the American Legion Post 143. He was a member of Southern Hills Christian Church and volunteered in the ministry there. He was active in Hilltoppers group and served as a Life Group Leader. His hobbies included, traveling, woodworking, fishing and hunting.
Mr. Wilson loved his family and was deeply loved by them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jane W. Matthews.
Those left to honor his memory are his loving wife, Mary Ellen; daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Andrew Hicks; grandson, Owen Hicks; brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Janet Wilson; sister, Jean Fanelty; and many nieces and nephews.
On Sunday, May 15, 2022, the funeral service for Mr. Wilson will be conducted at 4 p.m. from Southern Hills with Pastor Dale Lovelady officiating and military honors rendered by American Legion Post 143.
The family will receive friends at the church from 2 p.m. until the hour of service.
In keeping with Randall’s wishes, his body will be cremated following the service.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: Southern Hills Christian Church, 2115 Maple St., Carrollton, GA 30117; www.sohillscc.com/give or American Legion Post 143, P.O. Box 647, Carrollton, GA 30112.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel of Carrollton has charge of the arrangements.
