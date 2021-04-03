Ramone Hall, 51, of Bowdon, Georgia, died on March 29, 2021.
Viewing and funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton, Geogia. His viewing will be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and his funeral service will start at 4 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others, the family request that everyone wear a mask.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home at 709 Alabama Street, Carrollton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.