Ramona Gail Warren Lanier

Ramona Gail Warren Lanier, age 84 of Carrollton, Ga, passed away quietly on April 27, 2023.

Born March 31, 1939 in DeKalb County, Ala, Mrs. Lanier grew up in Rome, Ga and after marriage moved to Carrollton. She is a graduate of Model High School and attended Shorter College. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and served as a children’s Sunday school teacher. She was a cub scout den mother, a long-time substitute teacher, and for more than twenty years, a paraprofessional at Carrollton Elementary School. She fully supported her children and was a member and team lead in the Carrollton High School Band Boosters. She also enjoyed sewing and gardening.

