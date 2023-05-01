Ramona Gail Warren Lanier, age 84 of Carrollton, Ga, passed away quietly on April 27, 2023.
Born March 31, 1939 in DeKalb County, Ala, Mrs. Lanier grew up in Rome, Ga and after marriage moved to Carrollton. She is a graduate of Model High School and attended Shorter College. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and served as a children’s Sunday school teacher. She was a cub scout den mother, a long-time substitute teacher, and for more than twenty years, a paraprofessional at Carrollton Elementary School. She fully supported her children and was a member and team lead in the Carrollton High School Band Boosters. She also enjoyed sewing and gardening.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, William Erskine Warren and Mae Trussell Warren and brother Kenneth Max Warren.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jerry Walton Lanier; daughter and son-in-law Julie Gail Lanier Pitts and William L. Pitts; sons and daughter-in-law, Jerry Michael Lanier, Jonathan Blake Lanier and Denise Wood Lanier; and grandchildren, Alyssa Danielle Lanier and Melissa Elizabeth Lanier.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. from Tabernacle Baptist Church, with Dr. Stephen Allen and Rev. Mary Lou Grimmett officiating. Graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. at Eastview Cemetery, Rome, Ga with Rev. Randy Lambert presiding.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
