Mr. Ramon Bernard DeLack, age 85, of Carrollton passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022. He was born in Littlefork, Minnesota on Friday, May 14, 1937.
Mr. DeLack was the son of the late, Enos Bernard DeLack and the late, Ella Jessamine Simmons DeLack.
In addition to his parents, Mr. DeLack is preceded in death by his wife, Diana Waybright DeLack; by three brothers, Peter DeLack, Enos DeLack, and John DeLack; and by his sisters, Millie Hartnell and Laura DeLack.
Mr. DeLack served in the United States Navy from 1954 until his Honorable Discharge in 1958. Ramon made his career in the computer repair industry, working for International Business Machines (IBM) and Hitachi.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Kristen DeLack of Blacksburg, Virginia; two daughters and one son-in-law, Karen and Walter Adams of Carrollton and Katherine DeLack of Houston, Texas; one brother, Pat DeLack of Columbia Falls, Montana; his grandchildren, Kendra and Jeremy Jenkins, Gavin Packard, Candace Packard, Ella DeLack, Abby Farmer and Hayden Adams; his great-grandchildren, Kerrington Jenkins, Liam Jenkins and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In accordance with the family’s wishes, Mr. DeLack will be cremated. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com . Cremation services are being provided by Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple.
