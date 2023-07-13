Ralph Van Pelt was a mess. A cleaned-up and presentable sort of wonderfully appealing mess, handsome, authoritative and quietly charming. The man had at least six colors of oil paint residue visible on his person, when he walked purposefully into the kitchen of his elegant Carrolton, Georgia home.

He sat down at the counter next to his wife Marilyn, and took me in with an interested twinkle in his sea-blue eyes.