Ralph Van Pelt was a mess. A cleaned-up and presentable sort of wonderfully appealing mess, handsome, authoritative and quietly charming. The man had at least six colors of oil paint residue visible on his person, when he walked purposefully into the kitchen of his elegant Carrolton, Georgia home.
He sat down at the counter next to his wife Marilyn, and took me in with an interested twinkle in his sea-blue eyes.
It had been several years since I had been introduced online to Ralph by my wife Lesley, an elementary school classmate, now adult friend of Ralph’s daughter, Susan.
Finally chatting face-to-face, I noticed tiny colorful flecks of oil paints framed the edges of Ralph’s glasses’ lenses. I was drawn to him immediately. Even though we had spoken on the phone and e-mailed many times, we were still relative strangers, finally meeting after months of correspondence, to, in his words, “improve his portrait photography lighting.”
There are some rare human beings, who exude a potent mixture of charisma, easy self-possessed confidence, and life-long curiosity about the world, which is utterly, almost hypnotically engaging.
This was Ralph Van Pelt.
I am a portrait photographer by profession. Ralph had seen my work and was graciously complimentary of my painterly lighting style and my engagement with my subjects. He shared a bit of his creative process with me, revealing that he began each original oil portrait by working from a photograph he captured, which he felt bound to reproduce as exactingly as possible.
When the results with his camera were less than he desired, the paintings would be impacted as well.
I eagerly agreed to share my knowledge and experience, and to be of service in any way I could to his spectacular, evolving work.
Earlier that morning, I drove the hour from Chapel Hills towards his home on a brilliant Georgia fall afternoon, certain of one thing…that it was essential for me to make that journey, and that it would be a trip well worth my heartbeats.
I was familiar with much of Ralph’s work that I had discovered online, and knew him to be a singularly gifted man. In person, I was captivated by his gentle ease and complete lack of perceivable ego.
His focus seemed, to me, singularly devoted to the creative process, his work, his insatiable need to be ever improving at his painterly craft he obsessively loved.
As the three of us sat chatting that afternoon, he toured me through his studio, and I excitedly imagined this to be a new evolution of our heretofore virtual relationship, envisioning us photographing portraits together as we had planned, that he would transform some of my portrait photography into his magnificent canvases… that this was the touchstone beginning of an artistic collaboration.
Neither of us had even a glimmer that this would be our first and only meeting.
A few short months after later, he departed this world, leaving behind cherished friends and family, fortunate enough to have enjoyed his unique brand of all-consuming love, his gentle innocence and almost child-like wonder. He seemed to me, the “Mister Magoo” canvas whisperer, who towards the end of his life, turned to his endlessly supportive wife Marilyn, and shared perhaps the most essential discovery of his accomplished journey.
He told her in so many words, that he had finally discovered the artist within, mustering the courage to set his self-deprecating humility aside just long enough… to fully believe that he was a skilled and capable painter. Ralph had long been a highly respected attorney, then a Chief Magistrate Judge, a self-made man forever climbing upwards in the world, steadily, successfully, from the humble foundations laid decades before by his own father, a brick mason. Now he had evolved into something genuinely rare in today’s dutiful, rote, 60-hour grinding work weeks. A man who found his truest calling, his bliss, and heeded it.
Ralph Van Pelt left a startlingly accomplished body of work. He was driven as only a man who discovered his art late in life, at the age of 75, could be. He painted prolifically thereafter, flowing with decades of self-expression to share, as quickly as hands and imagination would permit.
I photographed Ralph’s studio a few weeks ago, everything sitting still in haphazard place, just as he had left it. This was in preparation for the exhibit at the Carrolton Center for the Arts. As I clicked away with my camera shutter, feeling his presence everywhere, I realized his most enduring legacy was not mysteriously buried in some journal or faded old notebook, but there for all to see on every canvas.
Each of us may discover our truest gifts, at any age, and bring an enduring, joyful richness, not only to ourselves, but to the very world itself.
