Ralph Van Pelt, Sr.

Mr. Ralph Van Pelt, Sr., age 80, passed away on March 1, 2023. He was born July 22, 1942, the son of Gladys and Richard Van Pelt of Rome, Georgia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William Richard Van Pelt, Jr., and Charles Van Pelt.

Ralph graduated from Darlington School in Rome, Georgia, and attended Georgia Tech, Southern Tech and Woodrow Wilson Law School. Encouraged to be in construction and development related careers by his family, he pursued that path until he enrolled in law school.

To send flowers to the family of Ralph Van Pelt, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 5
Visitation
Sunday, March 5, 2023
1:00PM-3:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Trending Videos