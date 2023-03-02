Mr. Ralph Van Pelt, Sr., age 80, passed away on March 1, 2023. He was born July 22, 1942, the son of Gladys and Richard Van Pelt of Rome, Georgia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William Richard Van Pelt, Jr., and Charles Van Pelt.
Ralph graduated from Darlington School in Rome, Georgia, and attended Georgia Tech, Southern Tech and Woodrow Wilson Law School. Encouraged to be in construction and development related careers by his family, he pursued that path until he enrolled in law school.
He passed the Bar exam before he finished his coursework at law school and soon after, opened his sole practice law office in Carrollton at the age of 37. Even though he got a late start, he enjoyed a long, successful career as an attorney until his retirement. During that time, he also served as Chief Magistrate Judge for Carroll County.
Ralph was always creative. He designed and built several homes and businesses for himself and others, using his architectural training; however, his true passion was painting from the time he was a child. His art legacy includes numerous paintings in all media that show the progression of his magnificent self-taught talent over the years. During the last 5 years of his life, he did 46 oil portraits to honor people in the community who have contributed and made a difference. It gave him pleasure to give these as gifts. He was a modest and generous soul in his life and career.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 53 years, Marilyn; daughter, Susan (Tommy) Williams; son, Ralph Van Pelt, Jr. (Gabe); grandchildren, William and Carolina Butler, Ralph, Ryan, Riley and Sarah Reese Van Pelt; bonus grandchildren, Ben and Ellie Williams.
Ralph was able to paint and enjoy quite a few extra creative years because of his excellent medical care. Our family's profound gratitude goes to Dr. Lee Stringfellow, Dr. Randall Pierce, Dr. Jason Sanders, Karen Vance and Tanner Hospice as well as the teams at Tanner that were so compassionate during these past months.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 5, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life and Art Exhibit will be held at a later date.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Ralph Van Pelt, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.