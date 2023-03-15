Ralph R. Sanchez, 90, passed away the evening of March 9, 2023 at his home in Mexico Beach FL from Lewy Body Dementia/Alzheimer. Ralph was born in New York City New York to Guadalupe and Elena (Vega) Sanchez on May 18, 1932. His family was the love of his life. A caring and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, cousin and uncle. He was a member of St Joseph Catholic Church in Port St. Joe Florida.
Ralph is proceeded in death by his parents Guadalupe and Elena (Vega) Sanchez, his precious granddaughter Sharde’ (Niehoff) Lamneck and a dear cousin Nelson Dominguez.
He is survived by the love of his life his wife of 40 years, Gloria Sanchez, his children, Michael Sanchez, Bronx NY, Robert Sanchez, Bronx NY, Debra (Billy) Niehoff West Islip NY, Ralph Sanchez of Smyrna GA and retired Army 1SG Ronnie Sanchez of Brunswick GA. His Grandson Carson Niehoff (Victoria Camilleri) of Islip NY. His precious great granddaughters Loralei and Waverly Lamneck of Islip NY.
Ralph is also survived by his dear sister Hilda Sanchez Bronx NY and a brother Donald (Doc) Sanchez of Bronx NY. His nephews Raymond Sanchez (Cari Mele) Abingdon, MD, Donald (Awilda) Sanchez Matthew NC, nieces Christina Sanchez Brooklyn NY and Veronica Sanchez of Brooklyn NY. And a very special dear friend Connie Risinger of Mexico Beach.
Ralph also had another love in his life and that was for the 35 years he was with the Army National Guard. He was very proud and dedicated to the service and his country. He would tell a lot of stories about all the things he did there including the combat training and communications plus everything that went on in between. He wore his uniform proudly. Ralph joined the New York Army National Guard Headquarters and Headquarter Battery, 105th Field Artillery Battalion as a mechanic. He later transferred to the Army National Guard US HHC, 1st Battalion, 108th Armor in Douglasville Georgia.
Ralph worked for National Envelope Corp, North in New York City NY before transferring to National Envelope Corp. South in Austell Ga as a Manager/Supervisor where he retired after 25 plus years of service. While at National Envelope, he was involved with so many people who were like family to him. And he met Gloria. Ralph and Gloria moved to Mexico Beach Florida once he retired to just enjoy life and relax. And that he did. Ralph rode his bike miles and miles up and down the coast almost daily. If he wasn’t riding, he was on his long beach walk. Ralph loved scuba diving also. Always waiting to plan another trip to go diving whether it would be in Panama City Florida or some little island far away. He was always working or tinkering with something. Constantly doing things around the house or yard to make it better for everyone. Or helping neighbors with their chores. But always tried to end the day with a nice glass of wine. As he would always say; “Salud, Dineros, Y Amore!” He so enjoyed get together with family, neighbors and friends. His smile and the twinkle in his eye would light up the room. Ralph enjoyed life to the fullest every day.
Ralph was a dedicated animal lover. Always wanting to take care of the homeless animals. During his time in Mexico Beach he was on a mission to trap, neuter and release feral cats to help with the large cat populations. He would find out where they were set the traps, take them to get spayed/neutered, keep them at home till the recovered and release them where he found them. Although, some (Leroy, Trixie, BeeBee, Bandit, Smokey, Barney, Snoopy, Blackie, Fluffy, Sam and Scooter) never got released but found a forever home at his house.
Visitation for Mr. Ralph R. Sanchez will be Monday, March 20, 2023 at Hightower Funeral Home from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Funeral Services for Mr. Ralph R. Sanchez will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church at 2 p.m., interment will immediately follow at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery.
