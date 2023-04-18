Ralph Norton, 93, of Bowdon, GA died Monday, April 17, 2023 at Sacred Journey Hospice Care in Newnan, GA. Ralph was born in Cleburne County, AL on November 6, 1929 to William and Emma Hilley Norton. He was the youngest of five children raised by farming parents; learning the importance of hard work.
He worked in the clothing industry in the cutting room department for Bremen Bowdon Investment in Bowdon for 45 years. This is where he meet the love of his life, Berniece Brown Norton. The day after retirement from the clothing industry, he went to work for Rainwater Funeral Home. There he comforted families for twenty years. Many lifelong friendships were made from these places of employment.
Ralph enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and especially spending time with his family. Each summer when the plants closed on the week of July 4, the Norton family headed to Panama City Beach for their annual vacation. Many memories were made there.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Berniece Brown Norton, who died in 2020. His life was forever changed at her death. He is also preceded in death by brothers Carl (Margaret) Norton of Oxford, AL, Luther (Shirley) Norton of Minneapolis, MN and sister Inez (Wilson) Clayton of Alexander City, AL; and in-laws Harold Kirby, Beaurel Brown, Grady Brown, Blake Parrish, Bernell B. and Stanley Crawford, and Savoy Brown.
Surviving to remember him are his three devoted daughters and their husbands: Debbie and Chris Pyles of Carrollton, Paula and Hollis Hall of Bowdon, Pam and Wayne Ward of Graham, AL, and sister Evelyn N. Kirby now of Carrollton. To remember their PawPaw are grandchildren: Jason and Julie Hall of Lilburn, Stefanie and Jamie Estep of Carrollton, Amanda P. and Hudson Denney of Greenville, SC and Meg P. and Gene Perkins of Columbus, GA. His great-grandchildren are: Caden, Sara Claire and Cohen Hall; Emerson Estep; Will, Tad and Hayes Denney; and Hap and Alec Perkins.
Surviving in-laws are: Joyce Brown Parrish, Tommie Brown, and Roger and Carol Brown.
The daughters of Ralph Norton extend special thanks for the comfort and care given to their Daddy by Sabrina, Jennifer and Malinda. We also want to thank Sacred Journey Hospice for the support they provided, especially Megan, Robin and David.
The family will greet extended family and friends on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 between 11 a.m. -2 p.m. at Rainwater Funeral Home in Bowdon. A Celebration of Life service will follow in the Chapel. Interment will be at Bowdon City Cemetery beside his wife. His loving smile and sweet spirit will be dearly missed but never forgotten.
Reverend Darnell Teal will conduct the service. His niece, Sharon C. Alford, will provide the music. Eulogies will be given by granddaughter Amanda Denney and care provider Malinda Hendrix. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be donated to Bowdon Baptist Church
Pallbearers: Jason, Caden, Sara Claire, and Cohen Hall; Jamie and Emerson Estep; Hap and Alex Perkins; and Ellis Kirby.
