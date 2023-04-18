Ralph Norton

Ralph Norton, 93, of Bowdon, GA died Monday, April 17, 2023 at Sacred Journey Hospice Care in Newnan, GA. Ralph was born in Cleburne County, AL on November 6, 1929 to William and Emma Hilley Norton. He was the youngest of five children raised by farming parents; learning the importance of hard work.

He worked in the clothing industry in the cutting room department for Bremen Bowdon Investment in Bowdon for 45 years. This is where he meet the love of his life, Berniece Brown Norton. The day after retirement from the clothing industry, he went to work for Rainwater Funeral Home. There he comforted families for twenty years. Many lifelong friendships were made from these places of employment.

