Ralph Stephen Norton Sr., 82, of the Flatwoods Community in Buchanan, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 4, 2022, after a brief illness.
Mr. Norton was born in Carrollton, on Aug. 24, 1934, son of the late Ralph and Lucille Landmon Norton.
At age 10, he learned the value of hard work as he began mowing lawns to purchase a bicycle in order to be able to run a newspaper route. At 16, he became the drummer for the “Collegiates.” The band performed at many dances held at West Georgia College. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in Korea as an armor crewman operating tank vehicles.
Mr. Norton’s career began as a police officer with Bremen City in 1958 after working at Hightower Funeral Home as an ambulance driver. He graduated from the FBI Academy and retired from Fulton County Police Department as Captain in 2004 after serving 46 years in law enforcement.
He was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church where he meticulously worked assuring the yard and memorial gardens were immaculate and weed-free.
He dearly loved his Flatwoods neighbors checking on them often, and made and delivered fruit baskets to them at Christmas.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Carole Bowman Norton; children, Stephanie Bumgarner Williams, and her husband, Chet of Acworth, and Ralph Stephen Norton Jr., and his wife, Mitzi of Knoxville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Tori Bumgarner Sam (Melvin), Mitchell Bumgarner (Rachel), Natalie Norton Soucie (Sawyer), and Olivia Williams; great-grandchildren, Gemma and Norah Ruth Bumgarner.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Buchanan, with the Rev. Blake Terry and the Rev. Thomas Ward officiating.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations to Mt. Vernon Memorial Garden, 2692 Monroe Mill Road, Buchanan, GA 30113.
