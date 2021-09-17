Ralph Nails, 82, of Carroll County, Georgia, died on Sept. 13, 2021.

Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. A gathering of remembrance will be held from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.

MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

