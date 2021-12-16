Ralph Morman, 84, of Bremen, passed away on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at a local healthcare facility.
He was born in Randolph County, Alabama, on May 15, 1937, son of the late Andy Morman and Mamie Reeves Morman.
Mr. Morman was raised by the Hall family of Chambers County, Alabama. He was retired from Stoffel Seals and a member of the Berachah Baptist Church in Temple, Georgia.
Service was held on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at noon from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Bryant Mapp and the Rev. Patrick Cummings officiating. Mandel Yarbrough, Josh Teague, Jacob Payne, Patrick Cummings, Bill Hightower and Preston Muse served as pallbearers.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
