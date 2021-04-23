Carroll County commissioners are considering a budget that would be 6.3% more than the current fiscal year’s, which ends June 30.
The commissioners this week began the process of formulating a spending plan for FY 2021-2022 with a day-long work session on Monday. The draft budget they are considering is far from complete and is subject to change, but it is based on projected revenues and expenses totaling $59,067,566, a 6.3% increase over the current year’s budget of $55,569,500. The final budget, once approved, will go into effect on July 1.
The largest revenue increases are projected to be seen from property taxes ($22 million to $23.75 million), the 1% sales taxes ($10.6 million to $12.2 million), and motor vehicle title ad valorem ($3.75 million to $4.75 million).
The largest jump among the estimated budget expenses in the 36-page document is a 7.4% increase in salaries for personnel in the county government’s 47 departments. Salaries across the board would increase from $24,640,863 to $26,461,848.
“Carroll County is a service industry, and it takes good people to provide the services that the citizens request and need,” said Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan, “And we recognize the value of our employees dedicated to serving the county.”
In addition to actual salary costs, other correlated expenses include Social Security, health insurance, retirement and workman’s compensation, she noted.
Morgan said that three new employees will be added to the county personnel rolls during the fiscal year, including one each in the Sheriff’s Office, Fire Rescue Department and the Tax Commissioner’s Office.
Several non-salary related areas of the budget for the new fiscal year show substantial projected increases in certain line items, including:
County General Administration/Risk Management/Liability and Auto Insurance — $794,500 to $1,050,414, for combination of claims and annual premium increases
County General Administration/Risk Management/Contractual Services — $10,000 to $110,000 for attorney fees related to a lawsuit over the commission’s actions involving a proposed rock quarry near Whitesburg.
County General Administration/Employee Wellness Program — $44,000 to $100,000 for funds being provided by the county’s insurance vendors
Solid Waste Collection — $850,000 to $1.15 million for tipping fees for increased vendor charges due to fuel and labor cost increases
Public Works — $185,000 to $350,000 for increased fuel costs
Superior Court - $100,000 to $125,000: Juror pay of $25 per day is not increasing but judges are planning to have in-court proceedings now and additional funds budgeted to facilitate the backlog of a large number of cases
Motor Vehicle Title Ad Valorem Taxes - $3,750,00 to $4,750,000 per new state laws
Some areas of the county budget are showing projected decreases in several areas, including:
General Fund Interest Revenue - $141,000 to $40,000 anticipated lower interest rate
Correctional Institute - $1,925,000 to $1,450,000: The state is sending fewer inmates to be housed locally (per inmate fee paid by the state)
Sheriff Salary Reimbursements - $340,000 to $220,000: Inmate work details are no longer being taken to Temple and Villa Rica by mutual agreement
Current Fiscal Year Auto Taxes - $600,000 to $300,000 projection based on current national trends.
“If any funds remain unused in the current budget,” Morgan said, “I will look to repair any county properties and purchase much-needed equipment for public works and public safety, and update computers/technology for several departments.”
According to the county charter, the Commission Chairman is to provide a balanced budget no later than the commission’s May meeting when it will be voted upon by the seven-member commission. Work sessions are held by the group leading up to the May 3 meeting, which is currently scheduled for 6 p.m. on the third floor of the Carrol County Courthouse.
In addition to Commission Chairman Morgan, commissioners include Montrell McClendon (District 1), Clint Chance (District 2), Tommy Lee (District 3), Steve Fuller (District 4), Ernest Reynolds (District 5), and George A, Chambers (District 6).
