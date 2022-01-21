Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s issued a warning in a press release to Georgia residents to be aware of a phishing scam related to corporation registration.
"There are individuals posing as staff members of the Secretary of State’s office sending out emails to unsuspecting Georgians containing suspicious attachments such as viruses or malicious software," Raffensperger said.
The false emails are stating claims that the recipient’s “annual registration has been successfully processed by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.”
The email continues and mentions that there is an attachment included. There are two .zip files attached with “ann-reg” as the title with an attempt to trick recipients into opening them up.
The email comes from a false domain of @mooney.fr. An official email contact from the Secretary of State’s office will come from @sos.ga.gov, the official domain of the Secretary of State.
"When unexpected emails like this, Georgians should check with the Secretary of State’s Corporations Division before taking any action," Raffensperger's release stated. "The phishing email has been sent to the Department of Homeland Security for further investigation.
“Protecting Georgia businesses is my top priority as Secretary of State,” Raffensperger said. “Scammers have been targeting well-meaning Georgians with malicious emails, falsely representing themselves as coming from my office in an effort to deceive and mislead. Georgians should watch out for these scams and report them to my office as soon as they see them.”
He added that Georgians who receive unsolicited or unexpected emails from government entities should check to make sure the sender is a government agent.
