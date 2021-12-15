Rachel Taylor

Rachel Estelle Huckeba Taylor, 77, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
She was born
on Oct. 7, 1944, in Carroll County, daughter of the
late Joseph Hoyt Huckeba and the late Shellie Josephine Huckeba.
She worked for more than 25 years
in chicken houses.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Calvin Edgar Taylor; brothers, Willis Little Huckeba, Floyd Huckeba, Grover Huckeba, Henry Huckeba, and Harold Huckeba; and sisters, Leone Elizabeth Horsley and Flora Anderson.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters and son-in-laws, Sonya and Doug Adams, of Carrollton, Marsha and Randy Brock, of Roopville, Rhonda and Lane Mitchell, of Whitesburg, and Trisha and Kevin Jones, of Whitesburg; sisters, Dot Morris, of Loganville, Georgia, Frances Entrekin, of Carrollton, and Reba Gandy, of Thomasville, Georgia; grandchildren, Julie Adams Shadinger, Kevin Brock, Karen Brock, Matthew Adams, Amanda Jones, Kayla Brock Eason, Katie Jones, Michael Mitchell
and Taylor Mitchell; and three great-grandchildren, Taylor Brock, Hazel Eason and Nashton Wilkerson.
Funeral service
will be conducted
on Thursday, Dec.
16, 2021, at 4 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Min. Barry Shoemake and the Rev. Randy Knight officiating.
Interment will follow in Ephesus Christian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Mallory performing graveside services and with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Joey Key, Jarvis Taylor, Eddie Huckeba, Scott Huckeba, David Huckeba and Shane Taylor.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
