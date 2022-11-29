Rachel Arline Loftin Miller, 90, of Loganville, formerly of Roopville, and Brunswick, Ohio passed away on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 24, 2022.
She was born Aug. 21, 1932, in Roopville, to Sam and Lessie Boyd Loftin. She was a cafeteria worker in the Brunswick, Ohio and Heard County, Ga. school systems. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Eugene Miller; sister, Hildred Nixon and brothers, Sam, Jimmy and Boyd Loftin.
She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda and James K. Stewart of Loganville; son, Tim E. and Patti Miller of Medina, Ohio; brothers, CJ (Jerald) and Diane Loftin of Ranburn, Ala.; twin brothers, Millard Loftin of Bowdon, Willard and Mary Lois Loftin of Roopville; and Terry and Debra Loftin of Jackson Gap, Ala.; brother-in-law, Rodney Nixon; sisters-in-law, Virginia Loftin of Douglasville, Carol Patterson of Millersburg, Ohio, Berneta Mosher of Westerville, Ohio, Marilyn Newcome of Crestline, Ohio and Lera Newman of Sun City, Ariz. Also surviving are her grandsons, Cullen Stewart and Chase and Breanna Stewart of Georgia and her Ohio grandchildren, Veronica, Billy and Danny; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Josh, Noah, William, Aubree, Brycen and Kensley; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.
Her funeral services will be held in the chapel of A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Interment will be at GA National Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to her service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to a charity of your choice.
A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory, Decatur.
