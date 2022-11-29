Rachel Arline Loftin Miller, 90, of Loganville, formerly of Roopville, and Brunswick, Ohio passed away on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 24, 2022.

She was born Aug. 21, 1932, in Roopville, to Sam and Lessie Boyd Loftin. She was a cafeteria worker in the Brunswick, Ohio and Heard County, Ga. school systems. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Eugene Miller; sister, Hildred Nixon and brothers, Sam, Jimmy and Boyd Loftin.

