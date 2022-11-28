Rachel Arline Loftin Miller, 90, of Loganville, GA formerly of Roopville, GA and Brunswick, OH passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022. She was born August 21, 1932, in Roopville, Ga. to Sam & Lessie Boyd Loftin. She was a cafeteria worker in the Brunswick, Ohio and Heard County Ga. school systems. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Eugene Miller; sister, Hildred Nixon and brothers, Sam, Jimmy and Boyd Loftin. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda and James K. Stewart of Loganville, Ga.; son, Tim E. and Patti Miller of Medina, Ohio; brothers, CJ (Jerald) and Diane Loftin of Ranburn, Ala., Willard and Mary Lois Loftin of Roopville, GA, Millard Loftin of Bowdon, Ga. and Terry and Debra Loftin of Jackson, Gap, Ala. brother in law, Rodney Nixon; sister in laws, Virginia Loftin of Douglasville, Ga., Carol Patterson of Millersburg, Ohio, Berneta Mosher of Westerville, Ohio, Marilyn Newcome of Crestline, Ohio and Lera Newman of Sun City, Ariz. Also surviving are her grandsons, Cullen Stewart and Chase and Breanna Stewart of Georgia and her Ohio grandchildren, Veronica, Billy and Danny; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Josh, Noah, William, Aubree, Brycen and Kensley. Her funeral services will be held in the chapel of A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home at 4:00 pm on Saturday December 3, 2022. Interment will be at GA National Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to her service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to a charity of your choice. A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory, Decatur, GA.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Cardi B feels ‘so hopeless’ trying to comfort husband Offset over Takeoff’s death
- Meghan, Duchess of Sussex helped prepare Thanksgiving meal for 300 homeless women
- Jennifer Lopez says break-up with Ben Affleck sent them into career ‘hyper-gear’
- Elon Musk says Apple has ‘mostly stopped advertising on Twitter’
- ‘9-1-1’ Boss Teases Bobby’s Investigation, Buck Answering ‘Who Am I?’ & More
- Deion Sanders confirms Colorado offered him head coach gig
- Nazim wins CASA Turkey Trot 5K in close finish
- Bears WR Darnell Mooney out for rest of season
Most Popular
Articles
- Two arrested in tire shop robbery
- Carrollton man sentenced to life
- Trojans outlast Walton 52-27 in offensive shootout
- Whitesburg hires utility billing clerk
- One plea deal struck in Gibson slaying
- Four airlifted in GA-61 car crash
- Bowdon erases 19-0 deficit to advance to final four
- Take a swing on Maple Street
- J. David Gilley
- Kenneth Gardner Sapp
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.