Rachel Ann Harness Weaver, age 70, of Buchanan, passed away on April 5, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Huntsville, Tenn., on August 23, 1952, the daughter of June (Shorty) Harness and Cassie Harness.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 7, 2023 from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

