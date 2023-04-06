Rachel Ann Harness Weaver, age 70, of Buchanan, passed away on April 5, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Huntsville, Tenn., on August 23, 1952, the daughter of June (Shorty) Harness and Cassie Harness.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 7, 2023 from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services will be conducted, Friday, April 7, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home Share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
