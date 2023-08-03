SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
The fourth Carrollton Half Marathon will take place on September 23 and organizers are inviting runners to register now.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
The fourth Carrollton Half Marathon will take place on September 23 and organizers are inviting runners to register now.
“The 2023 Carrollton Half Marathon is almost here,” said Race Director and SoleRoots Running Co. owner, Tyler Woodard. “More than 600 runners will descend on the streets of Carrollton and the Carrollton Greenbelt. We hope to carry the momentum of the past years’ successful races into this one. This race offers a unique route, post race finish festivities and prizes. We look forward to seeing you on September 23!”
The Half Marathon’s 13.1-mile course starts at Adamson Square, then takes runners through the city and along the shaded, rolling hills of the GreenBelt. Runners will enjoy music and food at the Amp after crossing the finish line back at Adamson Square.
“We are excited to support such an important event in Carrollton,” said Tonya Fulks, outreach operations manager for Tanner Health System’s Get Healthy, Live Well. “The Carrollton Half Marathon not only promotes healthy living, it brings our community together. The City of Carrollton and the West Georgia Track Club do an excellent job hosting and organizing the event and we very much look forward to it this year. We are grateful to have them as partners as we continue to work together to help Carrollton and west Georgia thrive as a healthy, happy community.”
Individual or relay team registration includes a Carrollton Half Marathon t-shirt, finisher’s medal and free food and drink tickets for the post-race festivities. The West Georgia Track Club will award cash prizes to the first, second and third place overall male and female runners, who will also receive a commemorative gift and plaque. First place male and female in the Masters category will be presented with a commemorative gift and plaque. The top three in each age group and top three teams in the relay categories will receive a commemorative gift. All finishers will be given a finisher’s medal.
Athletes with a disability interested in participating in the race should email info@solerootsracing.com to discuss what accommodations can be made based on the runner’s specific needs.
The half marathon’s start time is 7:15 a.m. and will be held rain or shine.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.